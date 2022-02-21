‘Two Entities, Not Two States’: Israeli Defense Minister on the Future of Palestinians

During a discussion in the Munich Security Conference, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz refused to endorse the long-promoted two-state solutions between Israelis and Palestinians, explaining that "the return to the 1967 border will not happen".

For decades now, political discourse and proposed solutions to the 74-years old conflict between Palestinians and Israelis have always stressed a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders which are considered borders of the future Palestinian state, as per international law.

MOD Benny Gantz on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at #MSC2022: "..eventually we will find ourselves in a two entity solution".. "two state solution.. is a phrase that gives the illusions of 1967 with the border lines, etc. and things that cannot happen."https://t.co/9X2DIO3k11 — Inga Rogg (@ingarogg) February 20, 2022

However, the Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz clearly stated that Israeli plans do not include any compromise on Israeli settlements within the West Bank, saying that "an Israeli return to the pre-1967 is not going to happen".

Gantz's statements came during the MSC Townhall "Abraham Accords: Peace by Piece" event which was moderated by German journalist Souad Mekhennet who asked Gantz about the future he foresees for the conflict. Gantz then answered "Palestinians will have an entity, but not a full-fledged state".

"Eventually we will find ourselves in a two-entity solution, in which we respect Palestinian sovereignty and governance, but we will be respected for our security needs".

Mekhennet then asked Gantz if he meant a two-state solution, to which Gantz clearly responded that the Palestinian sovereignty Israel can approve of is more of an "entity" than a "state", which he justified by Israel's "security needs".

Gantz's stance on Jerusalem remained vague as he insisted that the city "should remain united", while he said that "it should have a place within for a Palestinian capital".

Look at the Israeli political map, or internationally, and there is no pathway to a Palestinian state anywhere on the horizon.

There is, on the other hand, accelerated consolidation of Israeli de-facto annexation of the West Bank. https://t.co/Ms3E4H4GPB — Yair Wallach (@YairWallach) February 21, 2022

According to international proposals, including the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative put together by Saudi Arabia and approved by Palestinians, a Palestinian state should be established on the 1967 borders with a capital in East Jerusalem, the territory deemed Palestinian by international law.