List of 10 Celebs For the ‘Anti-Semite of the Year’ Faces Questions

An online pro-Israel organization has launched a campaign to "smear" public figures who have been openly critical of Israel during 2021, describing them as the 'Anti-Semites of the Year'.

The online community which is called StopAntisemites.org has listed 10 different celebrities accusing them of antisemitism based on their political views of Israeli policies in Palestinian territories during 2021.

It's that time of the year again - our 'Antisemite of the Year' contest!



From Jewish space lasers to "no ice cream for you Jew!", check out our top 10 semi-finalists and vote to help us decide who should be crowned the 2021 Antisemite of the Year!https://t.co/k9sqFkwOVd pic.twitter.com/BDjhAYpdzC — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 14, 2021

The pro-Israel group's selection of names has reignited questions over its attempts to silence people who stand up for Palestinian human rights and openly express their opposition to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories by describing them as "antisemites".

Online people have noticed that amongst the 10 names highlighted by the group for the "anti-Semite of the year" list included individuals of Jewish descent who are critical of Israel, including the American attorney and director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth.

In April 2021, Human Rights Watch released a detailed study explaining why Israeli policies in Palestinian areas amount to Apartheid and ethnic cleansing, which promoted angry reactions amongst pro-Israeli organizations.

Although I doubt that @Trevornoah cares what you call him, but it is not antisemitism to call out the murder of Palestinians, which is an undeniable truth.



Leaving this excellent nuanced view right here. https://t.co/laGzHmHxM1 — Millennial Edition (@MillennialEdit1) November 16, 2021

The list also included the South African comedian Trevor Noah who had criticized Israeli policies against Palesinitian in a segment he presented in his well-known satirical show The Daily Show.

Moreover, the list included the 23-years old Palestinian journalist and author Mohammed El-Kurd whose family is one of several Palestinian families facing forced evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem. The NY-based El-Kurd has been outspoken against Israeli occupation and has been often highlighted as one of the Palestinian voices that successfully drew global attention to the Palestinian plight in East Jerusalem.

Several of these are conflating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. I don’t believe this is helpful to your cause. No nation is beyond reproach. Distorting the definition of anti-Semitism makes it more difficult for true anti-Semitism to get the attention it deserves. — Kylie Peters (@WordyKylie) November 17, 2021

The list also featured the famous English singer Dua Lipa who had expressed sympathy with Palestinians during the Spring 2021 events in Gaza and Sheikh Jarrah. Online celebrity and former porn star Mia Khalifa has also been flagged as an antisemite for her pro-Palestinian social media posts during the year.

Plus, the founder and executive director of the Oakland Institute, Anuradha Mitta, who is also the chair of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors has been chosen for "Anti-Semite of the Year" list for her role in ending the ice-cream company's sales in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are deemed illegal by international laws.

The thing is most of these people are not anti-Semitic, they are there because they spoke out against Israel treatment of Palestine. — _candi_coated_ (@candicoated8) November 17, 2021

The list also mentions American commentator Shaun King, US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, former US Representative Cynthia McKinney, GAP founder Andrew Torba.

In the Spring of 2021, Israel launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip that continues to live under Israeli siege for the 14th consecutive year, killing 256 and injuring at least 2,000 people, according to UN figures. During the same month, tensions spread throughout historic Palestine as thousands took to the streets to protest Israeli attacks on East Jerusalem families that are facing forced evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Besides the Gaza casualties mentioned earlier, Palestinians reported 29 deaths by Israeli fire in the West Bank and the Palestinian-majority city of Lyd inside the 1948 borders.

Israel also faced major criticism for attacking worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque during the month of Ramadan (April and May 2021) which resulted in more than 1,000 injures amongst Palestinians.