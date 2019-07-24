Visitor Attacks Egyptian Mummy at Cairo Museum

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities has opened an investigation after an ancient mummy preserved in Cairo's Egyptian Museum was attacked by a visitor.



The Egyptian Museum's director filed a complaint to the ministry demanding an investigation after video evidence of a visitor attacking the mummy appeared online.

Sabah Abdel Razek said the visitor, who appeared to be an Arab man, swore at the mummy of Seqenenre Ra and spat on it twice.





The museum is currently looking through its own security footage to identify the perpetrator.

The video was shared by a number of people on social media and was used in a compilation of footage which was sent to the ministry.

Media adviser to the ministry Nevin al-Aref added that not only was the assault on the mummy disrespectful, but it also illegal because it is against the law to take photographs inside the Royal Mummies Hall in the museum.

