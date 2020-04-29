Congratulation! Boris Johnson and His Fiancee Announce Arrival of Newborn Baby Boy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds gave birth to a 'healthy' baby boy at a hospital in London today.

The couple's spokesman said they were 'thrilled' to announce the birth which took place early this morning, adding: 'Both mother and baby are doing very well.'

The news comes as something of a surprise, with Miss Symonds having been expected to give birth in the summer, although a date was never confirmed.

It is unclear whether Mr Johnson will take paternity leave, although he is not expected to take Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament this afternoon.

Mr Johnson is said to have been by her side throughout the delivery. She sent him scans of the baby while he was ill with coronavirus earlier this month to raise his spirits.

The spokesman said: 'The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

'Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.'

Miss Symonds has been back living with Mr Johnson at Number 11 Downing Street as the Prime Minister leads the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She had previously been self-isolating in Camberwell, South London, with the couple's dog Dilyn, after suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.

The 32-year-old former government adviser then joined Mr Johnson at the PM's country home of Chequers in Buckinghamshire while he recovered from the virus.

Mr Johnson returned to work on Monday after being photographed back at Downing Street on Sunday evening.

If it was a full-term pregnancy, conception would have taken place last July, around the time Mr Johnson took over from Theresa May as prime minister.

After Mr Johnson was discharged from St Thomas' Hospital in London following a period in intensive care, they both thanked NHS staff for their 'magnificent' work.

The couple announced back in February that they were engaged to be married and were expecting a baby.

This article has been adapted from its original source.