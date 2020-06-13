World Cinema Hits 'Bill&Ted','Godzilla', 'The Matrix 4' Face' Gets New Premiere Dates

The theatrical release of the time-travel comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music, has been moved up a week to Aug. 14.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the film was scheduled to open on Aug. 21, but switched dates after Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 was moved to Oct. 21.

Another Reeves picture -- The Matrix 4 -- has been bumped from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong, featuring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown, is taking the May 21 date. It was originally slated for Nov. 20, 2020.

The film industry has been thrown for a loop in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has caused production shutdowns and theater closures around the world.