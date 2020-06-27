Bella Hadid is the Star of Calvin Klein Spring 2020 Campaign

Calvin Klein unveiled its latest spring 2020 campaign for its CK Swim range, and the advert stars part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid.

The new campaign, which was lensed by English fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, depicts Hadid posing inside a turquoise swimming pool and against the backdrop of a white-washed wall wearing pieces from the brand’s new swimwear collection.

It’s not the first time that the 23-year-old has fronted a campaign for the American fashion house. As a brand ambassador, the California-bred beauty has a string of Calvin Klein ads under her belt, appearing in past campaigns for the label.

Memorably, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid featured in the brand’s star-studded Fall 2019 #MyCalvins IRL ad campaign alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, NFL player Odell Beckham JR and US producer Diplo.

“What a dream come true,” Hadid wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love this team of people and I am so grateful to get the opportunity to work with the most iconic brand, CK, again.”

She was also the face of the brand’s summer 2019 swimwear campaign alongside models Abby Champion and Matthew Noszka.

The model, who has spent the last couple of months self-isolating at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse with parents-t0-be Gigi and Zayn Malik, can add a plethora of ad campaigns to her ever-growing resume this year.

In addition to featuring in the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign with her sister and Kendall Jenner – the models were specifically handpicked by Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci, – Hadid also served as the face of the Jacquemus Spring 2020 campaign, which was shot entirely over FaceTime amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Captured by photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and creative-directed by the brand’s designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, there were no stylists and no hair and makeup artists present on the shoot—just Hadid, an iPhone and a stable internet connection.

“Best few hours... reconnecting,” said Hadid in her Instagram post.

The Palestinian-Dutch model also featured in the Miu Miu Eyewear campaign for Spring 2020 as well as Helmut Lang and Missoni’s latest ads.