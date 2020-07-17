  1. Home
  2. Lebanese Designer Sandra Mansour Proud to Teamed Up with H&M

Published July 17th, 2020 - 09:36 GMT
Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour (Twitter)
Swedish retail giant H&M has teamed up with Lebanese womenswear designer Sandra Mansour on a range of ruffled dresses, tailored trousers and eye-catching accessories for its first-ever collaboration with an Arab designer.  

The collection, titled “Fleur du Soleil,” is set to hit shelves in select H&M stores as well as online on August 6. 

“As a woman, I am proud. As a Lebanese, I am proud. As a designer, I am also very proud. I’m proud to present to you the Fleur Du Soleil collection, and my wonderful journey collaborating with H&M,”⁣ wrote the Beirut-based designer on Instagram of the collaboration.  

“I hope all of you enjoy it as much as I, and the entire Sandra Mansour x H&M teams enjoyed making it. This is a project like no other for me. One filled with so much heart and dedication,” she added.

H&M is known for its designer collaborations. Mansour follows in the footsteps of a long list of high-profile designer collaborators from the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2004 to Olivier Rousteing in 2015 and Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Kenzo in 2016.

