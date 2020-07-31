The Goodness Podcast Celebrates Inspirational Stories of Women Living in the Middle East

For years, women in the Middle East have struggled to speak up on issues that have only been whispered about in the region, said co-founder of The Goodness Podcast Noor Tehini.

To give women a chance to openly discuss these taboo topics, Tehini, who is Lebanese but grew up in the UAE, decided to start the online platform and community Goodness two years ago, dedicated to tackling matters relating to women’s wellness in a real, honest, and holistic way.

In January, on the second anniversary of the online platform’s founding, Tehini launched The Goodness Podcast “with the goal of celebrating the inspirational stories of women living in the Middle East,” she said, speaking to Arab News.

“There was so much information, wisdom and raw honesty to be shared and no better way to convey that than by allowing our community to essentially eavesdrop on our conversations,” added Tehini.

Now at its 26th episode, the podcast has welcomed a number of guests, including entrepreneurs, nutritional therapists and mothers.

“We’ve had women openly discuss eating disorders, postpartum depression, miscarriages, and more on our various platforms,” Tehini said.

However, the entrepreneur still thinks there are specific topics that women are not yet comfortable discussing. “A few topics that I’ve found women still struggle to speak about openly are marital issues and matters relating to sexual health,” she explained.

And if the tables were to turn and Tehini were a guest on the podcast, she said she would probably discuss self-discovery — “Finding your voice, both personally and professionally, learning about who you are, trusting yourself, and allowing a full and accepting expression of that,” she elaborated.

“In some of the darkest moments of my life, conversations and connections with other women were the light I needed. These are the moments when you realize that you are not alone, that other people are going through what you are going through, and that, through honest conversation, you can learn from each other or at the very least experience some sort of release through sharing,” she added.

Now, at the top of Tehini’s guest list are Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, sexologist Sandrine Atallah, and body-positive advocate Danae Mercer.

“It’s a long and hard journey, but I’m loving every step of the way,” she said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.