Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Set to Host Puppy Bowl XVII on Animal Planet

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are set to host Puppy Bowl XVII on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet and streaming service Discovery+.

Snoop Dogg and Stewart will be representing the blue Team Fluff and red Team Ruff, respectively, during the special, while also creating drinks and dishes for the event.

The duo will also be bringing their own dogs, including Snoop Dogg's French bulldogs Juelz Broadus and Chalk, and Stewart's French bulldogs Creme Brulee and Bete Noire along with her Chows Chows, Empress Qin and Emperor Han.

The puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVII hail from rescues Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works and SPCA LA. The three-hour special will feature 70 adoptable puppies who are competing for the Lombarky trophy.

Referee Dan Schachner is returning and Kristen Bell will be on hand as she works with Annenberg PetSpace to feature labrador mix Java who is looking for a home.\

Animal Planet and Discovery+ will also have a lineup of Puppy Bowl-themed programming leading up to the big game.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games, hosted by Kym Whitley, will feature four pairs of dogs and amateur trainers competing against each other to show who has the best tricks and talent. The show streams on Discovery+.

Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best in Show and Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation will stream on Discovery+ and air on Animal Planet. Both shows will catch-up with former puppy players with Best in Show reuniting some of the best players with each other and naming one puppy Best in Show.