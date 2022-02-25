'MASH,' 'Back to School' Star Sally Kellerman Dies at 84

Actress Sally Kellerman died Thursday at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kellerman's publicist, Alan Eichler, confirmed to Variety. Krane specified that the cause of death was dementia.

Kellerman's movie career began in the 1957 Samuel Arkoff produced Reform School Girl. She appeared in television episodes through the '60s including The Twilight Zone, Bonanza and the Star Trek episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," the third in the series.

1970 was a big year for Kellerman with roles in MASH and Brewster McCloud, both directed by Robert Altman. Kellerman played Korean War Army nurse Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the former.

Loretta Swit played the role in the long-running TV series based on the movie. But, Kellerman reunited with Altman in films The Player and Ready to Wear.

Other notable films include Lost Horizon, A Little Romance, and Back to School, in which she played a professor who became Rodney Dangerfied's love interest. She played Marc Maron's mother on the TV series Maron and her most recent appearance was a 2017 episode of the Hulu series Difficult People.

Kellerman released two albums of music, 1972's Roll With the Feelin' and 2009's Sally. Kellerman published her memoir, Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life, in 2013.

She was married to producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1997 until his death in 2016. Her daughter Hannah also died in 2016.

Kellerman is survived by her children Jack and Claire.