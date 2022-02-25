Sean Penn in Ukraine Filming Documentary Amid Crisis

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine, the country's presidential office said Thursday, as the country deals with a full-scale invasion of Russian military forces.

Penn was seen in photos posted on Facebook attending a government briefing.

Ukraine's office of the president said Thursday that Penn had arrived in the capital, Kyiv, to film a documentary about the conflict.

The 61-year-old actor is working on the project in collaboration with VICE Studios, NBC reported.

Photos have also surfaced of Penn meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Newsweek reported that Penn flew to Kyiv earlier in the week and that he had previously traveled to Ukraine in November. During that trip, Penn met with Russia-backed separatists.

It's not Penn's first time filming a documentary on an international level. His 2015 interview with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, may have helped lead police to arrest the Mexican drug cartel boss three months later.