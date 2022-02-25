Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say They 'Stand With' Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they 'stand with the people of Ukraine' as they condemned Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito, California, issued a message on the website of their Archewell charity.

The statement read: 'Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.'

It came after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan will attend the NAACP Awards on Saturday, where they will receive the prestigious President's Awards to mark their special achievement for 'distinguished public service'.

And it is not the first time they've spoken out over a major conflict.

Last August the 'heartbroken' Sussexes said the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan left them 'speechless' in a long statement.

But the couple have been slammed by a royal expert who called it 'another attempt to form an alternate woke royal family' and by social media users who branded the statement 'vague publicity seeking word salad' and said it was 'irrelevant' as it doesn't mention how they personally will be helping in the crisis.