Kanye West Enjoys a Day of Retail Therapy With New Girlfriend

Kanye West was spotted in Miami with his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, as they stopped by a Balenciaga store for some retail therapy before picking up lunch.

The 44-year-old rapper clearly has a type as he strolled through the Bal Harbour shops with Chaney, a Kim Kardashian look-alike, while wearing a blue Boston Fire Dept. hooded sweatshirt.

Jones, 24, sported an all-black outfit complete with a tight tank top and leggings while perusing through the luxury open-air mall with her new beau just hours after Kanye's estranged wife filed documents once again to become a single woman following a string of his outlandish social media antics.