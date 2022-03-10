Arab Artists to Produce Arabic Soundtrack for Online Games

Online games developer Garena has teamed up with Arab YouTube stars and artists Anas Elshayib and Bessan Ismail to produce an Arabic soundtrack in celebration of “The Creed of Fire” launch, a campaign coinciding with the crossover between online game “Free Fire” and video game series “Assassin’s Creed.”

The collaboration theme song, also titled “The Creed of Fire,” combines the core melodies of the theme songs of both “Free Fire” and “Assassin’s Creed” into one.

Elshayib, 19, from Jordan, said, “It is an honor to partner with ‘Free Fire’ to sing this catchy and inspirational soundtrack for its collaboration theme song. ‘Free Fire’ is widely played in the Middle East and North Africa region, and I hope this song can enhance the gaming experience and inspire them outside to achieve their best in whatever they do in the real world.”

Ismail, 18, said, “It was really fun to perform this wonderful song alongside Anas, and I am extremely thankful to ‘Free Fire’ for selecting me. I can’t wait for my fans to check out this soundtrack and I encourage as many people as possible to listen to the song across the MENA region.”

Alongside the new soundtrack, the collaboration sees an in-game re-skin, a variety of crossover collection items, as well as having some elements across in-game maps that will feature the collaboration.