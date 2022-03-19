Pete Davidson Will No Longer Be on Space Flight

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will no longer be headed to space aboard the next Blue Origin flight, the company has announced.

The Jeff Bezos-owned aerospace company announced Monday that the actor and comedian would have a free seat aboard the next launch, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday. But Blue Origin said Thursday that those plans have changed.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29," the company tweeted. "Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

It's unclear whether Davidson will be included on a future Blue Origin flight.

Among those who purchased tickets on the NS-20 flight are investor Marty Allen, former Party America CEO Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina business professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.

Blue Origin has been in competition with Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the commercial space travel industry.

Previous Blue Origin flights to space carried former Star Trek star William Shatner last October and and Good Morning America host and former NFL star Michael Strahan in December.