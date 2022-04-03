Chris Rock Opens up For The First Time Amid 'Oscars Slap'

Chris Rock made an appearance on stage on Wednesday where he opened up about Will Smith slapping him on stage at the Academy Awards.

Rock's latest appearance was at Boston's Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts, where the comedian opened up about what happened last weekend at the Oscars ceremony, Chris revealed that he is still processing what happened.

"Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes, "How was your weekend?" he continued.

"I don't have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I'm still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s***. And it'll be serious and it'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

The comedian, currently on his "Ego Death Tour," then continued his performance.

Marsha Paul, who attended the show, told CNN she could tell Rock was moved by the audience reception.