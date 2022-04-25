Lil Durk's '7220' Tops the U.S. Album Chart

  1. Home
Published April 25th, 2022 - 08:31 GMT
Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk perform onstage during Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends Perform Album at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2021 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Roc Nation/AFP

Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Mogan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by the Encanto soundtrack at No. 3, Jack White's Fear of the Dawn at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 6, 42 Dugg & EST Gee's Last Ones Left at No. 7, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 8, Fivio Foreign's BIBLE at No. 9 and Camila Cabello's Familia at No. 10.

 

