Court Finds Bill Cosby Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year Old

A civil jury ruled in favor of Judy Huth, who accused Bill Cosby of sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975, after a two-week long trial.



Huth ordered the comedian to pay her $500,000 in damages for emotional distress from the sexual assault.



Judy Huth had testified that the Cosby invited her and a friend to the mansion when she was 16, and he was 37, and forced her to perform a sex act.



He allegedly invited two girls to meet him at his tennis club, when he allegedly "served them alcoholic beverages" while they played billiards.



Huth alleges that she was required to drink a beer every time Cosby won.



After the girls had allegedly been served multiple alcoholic beverages, Cosby told them he had a "surprise" for them and brought them to the Playboy Mansion. Cosby allegedly told the girls to say they were 19 if anyone asked.



When Huth told Cosby she needed to use the bathroom, he directed her to a bathroom in a bedroom suite.



When she stepped out, she found Cosby sitting on the bed. He asked her to sit down and proceeded to sexually molest her without her consent.



The verdict came nearly a year after Cosby was freed from prison when Pennsylvania's highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction in a different criminal case there.

'It's been torture,' Huth said of the seven-year legal fight. 'To be ripped apart, you know, thrown under the bus and backed over. This, to me, is such a big victory.'



Cosby did not attend the trial or testify in person, but short clips from 2015 video deposition were played for jurors, in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth. He continues to deny the allegation through his attorney and publicist.



Huth's lawyer Allred said: “We are honored to represent her, I want to thank all of the women who spoke out over the years, and refused to be silent in the face of what they believed to be injustice and sexual abuse by powerful men … We are proud of Ms Huth and our victory against Bill Cosby.”