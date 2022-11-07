Here is how you can earn money from TikTok

Over the past decade, social media moved from being just a communication platform to being a source of income for many. And with TikTok being the fastest-growing social media app in the US in 2020 and 2021, it does not come as a surprise that content creators, bloggers, and influencers are turning to it to make money.

In fact, the social media giant reached more than 1B active users earlier this year. As TikTok continues to surge in popularity, it has become a viable source of income for many. However, you might be wondering how people are making money from it, how much are they making, and what exactly makes someone eligible to monetize their account.

Can You Make Money on Tiktok?

The short answer is yes, you can make money through Tiktok, given that you the below conditions apply:

- You are 18 years or older

- You have a minimum of 10K followers and 100K video views in the last 30 days

- You have an account that aligns with the community guidelines and terms of service

And while you can make money from your TikTok account, it is important that you know how to make money and maintain it.

Ways to make money on TikTok

Just like any other way of generating income, there is no single way to do so on TikTok. However, one of the most important steps is to determine your target audience and ensure you provide consistent content for your followers. However, while some TikTok features that help users make money are only available in some countries like the US, UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy, people in all countries can still make money using other ways.

From sponsored content to marketing, there are many ways to make money on TikTok and to make your life a little easier, we brought you some ways on how to earn money on it!

1. The Creator Fund

One way to start making money is by applying for TikTok’s Creator Fund. The Creator Fund is not a grant, instead, it offers creators the chance to receive funds while they do the thing they do best: creating incredible TikTok videos!

The calculation of the fund depends on a number of factors such as the video views and engagement and ensuring that the videos adhere to the community guidelines and terms of service.

However, the downside of using the Creator Fund is that it does not ensure a constant source of income, as not all videos qualify for the fund.

2. LIVE Gifting and Video Gifts

Who does not like gifts?

The LIVE Gifting is a feature that allows viewers to send gifts on LIVE videos which can then be redeemed as payment. This way TikTok is helping viewers support their favorite users!

Unlike LIVE gifts which are only available on LIVE videos, video gifts are available for viewers to send when watching any uploaded video.

3. Creator Marketplace

Another smart way to make money is for users to collaborate with brands and sponsors through TikTok’s Creator Marketplace. This feature connects the right brands to the right users and helps them create sponsored content in an easy and efficient manner.

By branding their content, influencers and content creators can receive many from brands for making sponsored videos.

4. Advertise your own products and services

Unlike the previous ways of making money, advertising your own products and services is not a built-in feature on TikTok. Instead, you need to think smartly and work on marketing your own work for others to see and buy.

Making videos that show off your skills, services, and products can be a great way to bring in new customers and gain popularity.

5. Run TikTok Ads

A smart way to put your content and name out there is through running paid ads on TikTok. With paid ads, you can specify your target audience so that your ads can appear for them.

Ultimately, the basis of gaining money on TikTok goes back to having a large follower base, being authentic, and providing creative and memorable videos that leave viewers wanting more. In addition, knowing how to create content and market it is an important prerequisite to your success in making money on TikTok!