Mother of 2 Picasso children dies aged 101

ALBAWABA - The French artist, Françoise Gilot, passed away at the age of 101 after dedicating her life to writing, composing, and painting. She was known as one of the "muses" of the world-renowned painter Pablo Picasso and the mother of two of his children.

Gilot's daughter Aurelia Engel told the Associated Press her mother died in a hospital in New York City from heart and lung problems, on Tuesday.

La peintre et écrivaine française Françoise Gilot est morte. Âgée de 101 ans, elle fut la compagne de 1944 à 1953 du peintre Picasso dont elle fut souvent décrite comme la muse. Mais aussi celle qui osa lui dire non. Écoutez-la dans une archive de 1970https://t.co/Re4cOEOvRP pic.twitter.com/WePBdZB3k4 — France Culture (@franceculture) June 6, 2023

"She was an extremely talented artist, and we will be working on her legacy and the incredible paintings and works she is leaving us with," Engel said.

Françoise Gilot was born on November 26, 1921, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Since an early age, she displayed an innate artistic talent and a passion for painting.

Gilot studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris and was heavily influenced by artists such as Henri Matisse and Georges Braque.

In 1943, Gilot crossed paths with the renowned artist Pablo Picasso, who was captivated by her artistic talent and intellect.

(Photo by AFP)

At that time, Picasso was 61 years old, while she was only 21 years old.

Despite their 40-year age difference, the two embarked on a passionate and often tumultuous relationship that lasted nearly a decade.

Lovers for 10 years, they never married but had two children, a son, Claude, born in 1947, and a daughter, Paloma, in 1949.

While Picasso's influence on Gilot's art cannot be denied, it is crucial to acknowledge that she maintained her artistic integrity and distinct style throughout their time together.

(Photo by AFP)

Françoise Gilot's contributions to the art world continue to resonate with audiences today.

Her works have been exhibited in numerous galleries and museums worldwide, and her influence on subsequent generations of artists cannot be understated.

Her ability to navigate the challenges of being recognized in her own right, rather than solely as Picasso's muse, serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists seeking their own artistic voice.