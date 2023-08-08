Yalı Çapkını season 2 is coming soon

ALBAWABA - Yalı Çapkını star Afra Saraçoğlu gave recent updates on the second season of the Turkish series.

Afra Saraçoğlu was spotted in Arnavutköy walking and was interrupted by paparazzi who wanted to have more information about the second season of the Turkish drama Yalı Çapkını.

Saraçoğlu said: "I'm just enjoying my break and relaxing before we begin filming the second season of Yalı Çapkını ."

She added: "We will start filming the second season on August 15, and until now the air date of the series will be in December."

However, the actress refused to comment on her romance with her boyfriend Mert Ramazan Demir.

The couple was recently spotted by paparazzi during a romantic getaway in Göcek, where they were seen indulging in affectionate moments.

The confirmation of their love story has sparked curiosity about how Afra Saraçoğlu's ex-boyfriend, Mert Yazıcıoğlu, will react to this development.

While enjoying a vacation in Göcek, the couple couldn't escape the watchful eyes of photographers who captured their intimate moments.

The plot of the new season will be shared in the coming days, in addition to the new characters and cast.

According to Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş, a new female character is joining the cast, in addition to a new grandson character.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor