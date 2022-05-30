Video Timeline: The 2022 Flag March in Jerusalem

On Sunday, tensions in Jerusalem spiked as the city prepared for the annual "flag march" organized by ultra-nationalist Israeli groups, in celebration of the day Israel militarily occupied the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war.

Israeli police had imposed the highest security measures in the city from the early hours of Sunday to facilitate the march, particularly as the march known for its anti-Palestinian racist chants planned to pass through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem.

Demonstrators gesture as they gather with Israeli flags during the Israeli 'flags march' to mark "Jerusalem Day outside the old city's Damascus Gate on May 29, 2022. Thousands of flag-waving Israelis marched on May 29 into the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

1- Israeli Police closed off businesses in the city all day on Sunday

We are in Al-Musrara, 500m away from the Damascus Gate.

The entire are is being forcefully cleared of all Palestinians, including journalists, shop keepers, and the entire corps of Palestinian medics who are on duty. pic.twitter.com/wV29FlxAZa — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 29, 2022

2- Elderly Palestinian woman pepper-sprayed by an Israeli in Old Jerusalem

Here’s a video, they pepper-sprayed an elderly woman. There been scenes like this all over Jerusalem today. The Israeli govt is facilitating nationalists to run amok, instigating violence on an already oppressed population just for the sake of it. Remember that when rockets start https://t.co/p8axN7lBqb — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) May 29, 2022

3- Palestinian girls attacked by undercover Israelis in Salah Al-Din street

Israeli undercover forces attack Palestinian girls in Salah Al-Din street in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/s9ckuYiOdx — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 29, 2022

4- An Israeli attacks Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh, reporter for France24

Solidarity with our colleague Laila Odeh, attacked at the Flag March in Jerusalem Sunday while live on @France24_ar #F24

Bottles, and insults, thrown at her by participants- see video@lailaodeh4 was harassed all day.

No journalist should be subject to this behaviour https://t.co/F3j11Xyi6t — Catherine Nicholson (@ACatInParis) May 30, 2022

5- Israeli man chanting "Shireen is dead" at Palestinian journalists at Damascus Gate, in reference to slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed earlier this month by an Israeli sniper in Jenin.

“Shireen’s dead! Jerusalem is ours!” Israeli settlers try to provoke Palestinians by insulting slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh



Settlers arrived at Damascus Gate to take part in the Flag March, a far-right parade associated with violence against Palestinians pic.twitter.com/8FnRnPpyq2 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 29, 2022

6- Attack on the house of the Palestinian Wa'ri family during the march

Watch: Israeli settlers and Israeli occupation soldiers attack the home of Wa'ri family in the old city of Jerusalem.#JerusalemFightsBack pic.twitter.com/5pwfmCY3iB — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 29, 2022

7- Israeli security forces form a line between journalists and Israelis to stop attacks on the press as the march approached the Damascus gate

Israeli security forces have formed a line between us journalists and the flag marchers, after this happened at #Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate.



Some marchers are throwing plastic bottles at us, mocking us about the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. pic.twitter.com/9MXOy9jk7y — ℝ𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕝 (@rosiescammell) May 29, 2022

8- Intolerance for individuals displaying the Palestinian flag, an act often deemed illegal in Jerusalem

They absolutely will not tolerate anybody displaying that flag for even one minute without intervening violently and in force. We see the same reaction from agents of the state in Moscow and Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/CUrPgtXXSv — Matthew Teller (@matthewteller) May 29, 2022

9- Palestinian drone holding flag hovering over Israeli flag march

Beautiful: A drone flying a Palestinian flag flies above the tens of thousands of Jewish extremists taking part in the Jerusalem Day ‘flag march.’



Video by the one and only @OrenZiv_ pic.twitter.com/yGQWRmpZKF — Edo Konrad (@edokonrad) May 29, 2022

10- "Death to Arabs" chants in the 2022 protest and under police protection

"Chants of "Death to the Arabs" now during the Flags March at Damascus Gate. It's happening next to the Commander of the Jerusalem District Police, Doron Turjeman".



Nothing to see here. A few bad apples. https://t.co/SewYbBRxeY — Daniel Seidemann (@DanielSeidemann) May 29, 2022

11- "Shu'fat is on fire" chant, referring to Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem

12- Israeli man points his gun at Palestinians at Damascus gate shortly before the start of the march

Israelis "civilians" armed with pepper spray & guns are attacking Palestinians at Damascus Gate. One even points a gun at a Palestinian with a camera & says "stand still or I'll shoot you".



This has nothing to do with a right wing fanatics. This is Israel, through & through. https://t.co/gL0aQZYRGS — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) May 29, 2022

13- Former Israeli Prime Minister made an appearance during the march, celebrating "the unification of Jerusalem".

By the end of the march on Sunday evening, around 70,000 Israelis had taken part in the event, which is double the number that showed up for the protest last year. While the Palestinian Red Crescent announced treating 62 people injured during the march, including 23 cases that required hospitalization.