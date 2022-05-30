  1. Home
Video Timeline: The 2022 Flag March in Jerusalem

Riham Darwish

Published May 30th, 2022 - 06:40 GMT
Young demonstrators draped in the Israeli flag gather with others seated and wearing t-shirts depicting an image of the Jewish "Star of David" symbol emblazoned with an assault rifle, in the Muslim Quarter of the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022, during the Israeli 'flags march' to mark "Jerusalem Day". Thousands of flag-waving Israelis marched on May 29 into the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war. (Photo by Claire GOUNON / AFP)

On Sunday, tensions in Jerusalem spiked as the city prepared for the annual "flag march" organized by ultra-nationalist Israeli groups, in celebration of the day Israel militarily occupied the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war. 

Israeli police had imposed the highest security measures in the city from the early hours of Sunday to facilitate the march, particularly as the march known for its anti-Palestinian racist chants planned to pass through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem.

Demonstrators gesture as they gather with Israeli flags during the Israeli 'flags march' to mark "Jerusalem Day outside the old city's Damascus Gate on May 29, 2022. Thousands of flag-waving Israelis marched on May 29 into the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)
1- Israeli Police closed off businesses in the city all day on Sunday

2- Elderly Palestinian woman pepper-sprayed by an Israeli in Old Jerusalem 

3- Palestinian girls attacked by undercover Israelis in Salah Al-Din street

4- An Israeli attacks Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh, reporter for France24

5- Israeli man chanting "Shireen is dead" at Palestinian journalists at Damascus Gate, in reference to slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed earlier this month by an Israeli sniper in Jenin.

6- Attack on the house of the Palestinian Wa'ri family during the march

7- Israeli security forces form a line between journalists and Israelis to stop attacks on the press as the march approached the Damascus gate

8- Intolerance for individuals displaying the Palestinian flag, an act often deemed illegal in Jerusalem 

9- Palestinian drone holding flag hovering over Israeli flag march

10- "Death to Arabs" chants in the 2022 protest and under police protection

11- "Shu'fat is on fire" chant, referring to Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem

12- Israeli man points his gun at Palestinians at Damascus gate shortly before the start of the march

13- Former Israeli Prime Minister made an appearance during the march, celebrating "the unification of Jerusalem".

By the end of the march on Sunday evening, around 70,000 Israelis had taken part in the event, which is double the number that showed up for the protest last year. While the Palestinian Red Crescent announced treating 62 people injured during the march, including 23 cases that required hospitalization.

