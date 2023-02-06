Before 3 days, Dutch researcher expects Turkey earthquake

ALBAWABA - A Dutch researcher expected the earthquake in Turkey, which occurred at dawn on Monday, and was felt by residents of several countries, including Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, three days before it occurred.

The Dutch researcher, Frank Hogeerbeets, predicted an earthquake in Turkey, three days before its occurrence, and published his warnings on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"Sooner or later there will be a M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)", Hoogerbeets said in his post.

Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

Hogeerbeets is CEO of a research organization to monitor geometry among celestial bodies related to seismic activity located in the Netherlands.