4 Ukraines And Moldova Next: War Map Shown by President of Belarus

On Twitter, a short video showing the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as he showed a battle map to a number of officials has gone viral for featuring Ukraine as it is divided into four regions; as if suggesting plans to divide the country currently under Russian attack.

Known for his ultimate support for the Russian President Vladimir Putin, many reports have been hinting that the Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko is ready to send his troops to support Russian efforts to take control over Ukraine as it is being invaded by Russia for the second week.

Despite Belarusian statements denying reports that the country will not be part of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine, the video shared online shows Lukashenko, many intelligence experts still believe that the Russians will need the efforts of the Belarusian army as taking over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has been more challenging to Russia than previously anticipated.

Online people described the video as a Belarusian "invasion map," especially since it had divided Ukraine into four parts. Yet, it remains unclear if those parts are meant to explain military plans or future plans to divide the country for good.

Moreover, a report by the New York Post claimed that Lukashenko discussed a "planned attack from southern Ukraine into Moldova."

Speculations over future invasion plans following Ukraine have been on the rise in recent days, especially after Russian threats that Sweden and Finland could face similar fates to that of Ukraine's, in case they also plan to join the NATO military alliance.