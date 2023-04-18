  1. Home
  3. $440m cocaine found floating in Italy sea

Published April 18th, 2023 - 09:54 GMT
Italian police
This undated and unlocated photo issued as a handout on April 17, 2023 by the Italian Guardia di Finanza (GdF) law enforcement agency, shows packages of cocaine floating off Sicily's eastern coast, during an interception by GdF police officers. (Photo by Handout / Guardia di Finanza press office / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Italian police found a huge amount of cocaine floating in the middle of the eastern coast of Sicily. The cocaine was worth nearly $440 million.

Authorities seized about 2 tons of the drugs found in the sea during a routine surveillance flight on Sunday, a statement was released by Italy’s Financial Police, Guardia di Finanza on Monday.

Guardia di Finanza noted: "The identification and subsequent seizure of this quantity of drugs, one of the largest ever carried out in the national territory, likely prevented the drug from being recovered by criminals for subsequent illegal sale in the national territory, which would have yielded very high earnings."

Italian police revealed that the cocaine was sealed in 70 waterproof floating packages, which were connected and included a signaling light device. It added that more operations are underway to make sure no more drugs are left in the sea, CNN reported.

According to the police department, the floating packages were likely thrown into the sea by a passing cargo ship and were supposed to be retrieved and brought ashore by drug dealers but the plan failed.

