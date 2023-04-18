$440m cocaine found floating in Italy sea

ALBAWABA - Italian police found a huge amount of cocaine floating in the middle of the eastern coast of Sicily. The cocaine was worth nearly $440 million.

Authorities seized about 2 tons of the drugs found in the sea during a routine surveillance flight on Sunday, a statement was released by Italy’s Financial Police, Guardia di Finanza on Monday.

Italy police seized almost two tons of cocaine off the coast of Sicily, with the a total street value of about €400 million.



Some head of logistics in the mafia has probably already been killed. pic.twitter.com/L9wpXguljt — Sentletse 🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Sentletse) April 18, 2023

Guardia di Finanza noted: "The identification and subsequent seizure of this quantity of drugs, one of the largest ever carried out in the national territory, likely prevented the drug from being recovered by criminals for subsequent illegal sale in the national territory, which would have yielded very high earnings."

Italian police revealed that the cocaine was sealed in 70 waterproof floating packages, which were connected and included a signaling light device. It added that more operations are underway to make sure no more drugs are left in the sea, CNN reported.

According to the police department, the floating packages were likely thrown into the sea by a passing cargo ship and were supposed to be retrieved and brought ashore by drug dealers but the plan failed.