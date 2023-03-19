  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 5 missing women "charred bodies" found in Mexico

5 missing women charred bodies found in Mexico

Published March 19th, 2023 - 12:32 GMT
Five missing women charred bodies found in Mexico
Shutterstock
Highlights
Six women, ranging in age from 19 to 48, were reported missing some time ago, but only five bodies have been found.

ALBAWABA - Mexican authorities found five charred bodies belonging to women who had been missing for about 10 days.

Burnt bodies of five women have been found in central Mexico belonging to missing women who disappeared on March 7 in Celaya, Guanajuato, prosecutor Carlos Zamaripa announced.

Six women, ranging in age from 19 to 48, were reported missing some time ago, but only five bodies have been found.

The incident was considered one of the worst incidents of violence against women in the country.

The Public Prosecutor confirmed that six people who confessed to belonging to a criminal gang were arrested in the state of Tamaulipas, in the north-east of the country.

However, he did not reveal whether the arrested were the ones who committed the crime against the women or not.

Details of the incident have not yet been revealed, but the investigation is still ongoing and forensic doctors are still searching for more evidence.

The state of Guanajuato, located in central Mexico, is known for the widespread of organized crime gangs in it. 

Ten women are murdered every day in Mexico, according to the United Nations. In 2022, 3754 women were murdered, according to official figures.

Tags:MexicoGuanajuatoWomenMissing womenCrimes against women

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...