$500 Worth Dead Body on A Thailand Beach Freaks Tourists

Published August 24th, 2022
Sex Doll on A Thailand Beach Freaks Tourists
(Twitter: @Journaltics)

Last Thursday, Thai police responded to several emergency calls from individuals who reported seeing a woman's corpse on the Bang Saen beach in Chon Buri. However, it turned out to be "less human". 

Beachgoers felt distressed over the scene, worried that it might be a crime scene, they called the police and reported the alleged "corpse". 

According to the police, the nearly naked body found on the beach turned out to be a hyperrealistic sex doll left on the beach, posing no danger to locals or tourists. The police reassured the public in the Thai city to resume regular activities.

Following the reports, internet users widely shared photos showing the doll and noted that the sex doll is a Japanese product known as the "AV Idol" and costs around $500.

Online people also weighed on the extremely "realistic" figure of the doll, which made beachgoers suspect it must be a real human body.

