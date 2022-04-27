6 Months in Jail for Attempting Suicide in Jordan: Parliament

During its Monday assembly session, Jordan's House of Representatives approved a draft law that finalized several amendments to the country's penal code, including a new law that criminalizes suicide attempts in public spaces with jail time of up to 6 months and a fine of no more than 100 JODs.

The new decision sent shock waves across Jordan, as it introduced a legal punishment for suicide for the first time, dismissing experts' recommendations of offering rehabilitation and mental health treatment for individuals who attempt to take their own lives.

Jordanian lawmakers approved a penalty of up to six months of jailtime for an individual who attempts to commit suicide in public. Youth unemployment in the Hashemite Kingdom stands at approximately 50 percent. https://t.co/t9I5NFkOpw — Aaron Magid (@AaronMagid) April 26, 2022

In response to the new law, online platforms flooded with commentary from the public as well as experts in social and mental health institutions, including several local psychotherapists and physiatrists who expressed disappointment in the new legal code, as MPs who voted in favor of the amendment have not taken mental health issues into account.

The Jordanian Psychological Association released a statement calling for a national strategic policy to address the growing phenomenon utilizing the available scientific tools they can provide, instead of tackling it as a crime.

The new law is yet to be approved by Jordan's upper house in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, online people who expressed support for the new law discussed its ability to stop individuals who seek attention by attempting suicide in public spaces, namely Amman's cable-stayed Abdoun Bridge, which has witnessed several suicide incidents in recent years.

Jordan found a solution to address the rising number of people committing suicide there: a fine and jail time for those who try to kill themselves in public. Insane. https://t.co/tTgf9C5U3o — The Big Pharaoh (@TheBigPharaoh) April 25, 2022

According to figures provided by Jordan's Public Security Department, Jordan has seen a spike in suicide attempts in recent years, as 593 people took their own lives in 2021, compared to 143 in 2020, and 116 in 2019.

A 2018 report discussing the reasons behind rising suicide rates in Jordan cited psychiatrist Dr. Layali Abbasi conclusion that failed attempts to end one's life are usually "a cry for help" that should be treated carefully. Dr. Abbasi had attributed 80% of Jordan's suicide attempts to depression, which is closely linked to socioeconomic struggles experienced in the country.

#Jordan's legislature authorizes detaining people who attempt to commit suicide in a public place. Last year saw increased suicide attempts amid fast-declining economic & political conditions. Instead of addressing root causes, Jordan just criminalizes the symptoms. @AlghadNews pic.twitter.com/hgRG8fy7Ez — Sara Kayyali (@skayyali1) April 26, 2022

The latest parliament's vote came only two months after nine Jordanian protestors threatened to commit "mass suicide" over unemployment, as joblessness rates in Jordan approach 21% and youth unemployment rates near 49%, according to World Bank estimates.