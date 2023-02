ALBAWABA - United Arab Emirates is expected to host the 71st edition of Miss World pageant, according to its chairman Julia Morley.

The announcement was posted on Miss World Organization’s Instagram page, on Monday.

"I am delighted to announce that the 71st Miss World Festival will be held in... THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES", Morley captioned the post.

It is circulated that 81 contestants, including contestants from Arab countries, have been confirmed.