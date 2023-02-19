ALBAWABA A staggering 78 million children around the world today “don’t go to school at all” because of conflict, climate disasters and displacement United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said on Thursday.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter what barriers stand in your way – you have a right to a quality education.”



– @antonioguterres calls for more funding to ensure millions of children living through crises can go to school. https://t.co/kZD2N1Cr6p — United Nations (@UN) February 16, 2023

Lending his support to a call for more funding for education in emergencies spearheaded by the UN global fund Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the UN chief insisted in a video message that no one should be denied their chance to learn.

The Secretary-General appealed for greater international efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable children and young people had a chance to succeed.

UN chief urges action as 78 million children denied education worldwide - https://t.co/okU9Ab68MY — Pakistan News International (@PNIDigital) February 17, 2023

"No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter what barriers stand in your way, you have the right to a good education," he said.