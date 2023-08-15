$7k for a kidney! gang busted for organ trafficking

ALBAWABA - A gang was caught and jailed by Tunisian authorities after being accused of organ trafficking between Tunisia and Turkey.

In detail, the gang have created fake accounts on Facebook offering people to sell their kidneys in exchange for $7,000. According to investigations, surgeries are being done in Turkey.

The spokesperson for the Court of First Instance in Kasserine Governorate, Salah El-Din Al-Rashdi, confirmed to Alarabiya that: "Investigations revealed several kidney operations were performed on Tunisians."

(Shutterstock)

He further described the case as "very serious and complex" calling on authorities to punish the five people who were arrested with links to the organ trafficking case.

The Tunisian official further noted that the organ trafficking gang, which started its business in 2018, contains people of various nationalities including Syrians and Jordanians.

Various reasons were imposed suggesting why people agree to sell their organs and look for traffickers online.

A person suggested that harsh life conditions and the bad economic situation which are leaving many unemployed in Tunisia are forcing many to sell their organs in order to buy food and basic needs.