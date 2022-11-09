80% of Captagon exports centered in Syria

A report shared by AFP shows that Syria is one of the main exporters of Captagon pills during the past 10 years and shortly after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. The report also added that Captagon deals are not only associated with the Islamic State.

AFP report said that Syria is the main hub for Captagon pills exporting as it sends the drugs through Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey, to Gulf countries, passing through African and European countries.

كبتاجون وآثار.. شراكة بين “الفرقة الرابعة” وقيادات في “الجيش الوطني”

كشف تحقيق لوكالة “فرانس برس“، عن تعاون بتصنيع وتهريب “الكبتاجون” بين “الفرقة الرابعة”، التي يقودها ماهر الأسد، شقيق رئيس النظام السوري، وبعض فصائل “الجيش الوطني” ومجموعات عشائرية.https://t.co/SFRKgAyEk6 — Ayman Abdel Nour (@aabnour) November 4, 2022

The report also allegedly links Syria's pro-regime forces, the Fourth Armoured Division led by Maher al-Assad the brother of the current Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, in Captagon exports.

According to an activist, Maher al-Assad's Fourth Division sometimes supply Captagon manufacturers with raw materials which are placed sometimes in military bags."

The tiny pill fueling Syria’s war and turning fighters into superhuman soldiers - The Washington Post https://t.co/SnmjIf7d7U — AMERICA (@AMERICANOW7) May 8, 2022

Statistics indicate that the value of the Captagon trade reaches about $10 billion every year as 80% of the trade is centered in Syria.

The Washington Post revealed in a 2015 report that Captagon is "fueling Syria’s war and turning fighters into superhuman soldiers." The American newspaper also added that Captagon has become immensely popular with the fighters of the Islamic State.