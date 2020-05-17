The Afghan Super Lady: Breastfeeding Infants Who Lost Their Mothers to ISIS's Latest Terrorist Attack

A horrific terrorist attack launched by ISIS on a Kabul maternity ward last week killed and injured dozens of newborn babies and mothers.

Knowing that several babies couldn't be breastfed by their mothers, who were either killed or too weak to feed their babies, an Afghani woman rushed towards the hospital so she can breastfeed as many as babies as possible.

ISIS attacked a maternity ward in Kabul, Afghanistan 4 days ago. Killing newly born babies and their mothers 😭💔



Just after the attack, this brave lady went to breast feed the infants who were left orphaned & whose mothers were injured



Her name is Feroza younas



KNOW HER NAME pic.twitter.com/UDvFofSP72 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 16, 2020

Social media users celebrated Feroza Younas and her bravery, dubbing her actions as "the best way to respond to terrorists."

In the viral photos, Feroza Younas can be seen wearing a face mask and nursing one of the newly born babies in one of the hospital's rooms.