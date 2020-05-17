  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. The Afghan Super Lady: Breastfeeding Infants Who Lost Their Mothers to ISIS's Latest Terr…

The Afghan Super Lady: Breastfeeding Infants Who Lost Their Mothers to ISIS's Latest Terrorist Attack

Published May 17th, 2020 - 07:59 GMT
The Afghan Super Lady: Breastfeeding Infants Who Lost Their Mothers to ISIS's Latest Terrorist Attack
(Twitter: KhalidAmiri01)

A horrific terrorist attack launched by ISIS on a Kabul maternity ward last week killed and injured dozens of newborn babies and mothers.

Knowing that several babies couldn't be breastfed by their mothers, who were either killed or too weak to feed their babies, an Afghani woman rushed towards the hospital so she can breastfeed as many as babies as possible.

Social media users celebrated Feroza Younas and her bravery, dubbing her actions as "the best way to respond to terrorists."

In the viral photos, Feroza Younas can be seen wearing a face mask and nursing one of the newly born babies in one of the hospital's rooms.

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...