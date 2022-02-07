After Ryan in Morocco, Calls to Rescue 6-Year Old Fawaz

For three months, 6-year old Syrian kid Fawaz Al-Qatifan has been kidnapped by a criminal gang in his hometown in Daraa. Yet, his story did not make it to online platforms until after the tragedy of Morocco's Ryan last week.

According to his family, Fawaz was kidnapped by a gang that called his family and demanded a 50 million Syrian Liras ransom, which is about $150,000 USD.

#SaveFawaz

A Syrian child from Daraa was abducted on his way to school by a gang and they’re asking for a ransom. They shared a video where they’re whipping him while he lay naked on the ground begging them to stop. Please help us bring this to attention#فواز_القطيفان pic.twitter.com/amoTiuX7GD — ㅅ (@iamsar0a_) February 6, 2022

Al-Qatifan family, who have been unable to collect the needed money to save their child, called on Syrians and social media users to help them free Fawaz.

Fawaz's family also shared videos that were sent to them by the gang in which 6-year-old Fawaz can be seen beaten and tortured by the individuals who have been trying to pressure his family to send the money in exchange for the child.

Online calls have also featured well-known Syrian actor Abdulhakeem Qutaifan who hails from the same family as Fawaz. Abdulhakeem Qutaifan posted a video on his social media channels pleading for Syrians to help free the 6-year old as soon as possible.

#فواز_قطيفان Very bad when you see a child being tortured because of something that has nothing to do with him, very sad when we see that humanity has gone from a lot of people because of money but we are with you and God willing you will get rid of this worry #فواز_القطيفان pic.twitter.com/5GWMj7XZ9S — ein_as.z (@104Zain) February 5, 2022

Other commentators expressed their concern that sending in the money for the kidnappers might result in an increase of such crimes, as more criminals will aim at kidnapping kids for ransom as an easy way to obtain cash in the war-torn country with a severe economic crisis.