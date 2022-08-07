  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Aftermath Photos of Gaza Emerge Online After Israeli Airstrikes

Aftermath Photos of Gaza Emerge Online After Israeli Airstrikes

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 7th, 2022 - 05:19 GMT
Israeli Airstrikes
A fireball erupts as a result of an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City on August 6, 2022. (Photo by ASHRAF AMRA / AFP)

Aerial photos were shared on social media platforms showing the aftermath of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip following Israeli airstrikes; destructive buildings can be seen after a two-day attack by Israeli forces targeting a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Also ReadDeath Toll Rises to 32 in Israeli Airstrikes on GazaDeath Toll Rises to 32 in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Yesterday night, Israeli forces continued their airstrikes on Gaza Strip for the second constructive night leaving at least 32 Palestinians killed and over 200 others injured, according to the latest update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Among the deceased are six Gazan kids, two women, and several PIJ fighters - including leaders Khaled Mansour and Tayseer Jabari, BBC reported. Israel claimed that the attack on the Jabalia refugee camp which lead to the death of four kids was caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch, not by IDF airstrikes.

Israeli forces further revealed arresting 19 people who are suspected to be linked to the Islamic Jihad movement.

Multiple rockets were also fired toward Israel in retaliation to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as the Iron Dome announced destroying two of the rockets.

According to an Israeli official, about 400 Palestinian rockets and mortars have been launched at Israel since Friday.

Videos from inside Palestinian hospitals were launched showing hundreds of injured people including children have gone viral online. Hashtags documenting Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have also accompanied social media posts with the top trending hashtags are #GazaUnderAttack and #غزه_تحت_القصف.

A video was virally shared online showing a father mourning his young beloved Alaa Qaddoum, a 5-year-old girl, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on August 6th, 2022.

Israeli settlers entered and stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Sunday morning, under Israel's so-called "memorial of the destruction of the Temple". More rallies and marches are expected to take place across Jerusalem today.

Tags:IsraelGazaairstrikeRafahIslamic Jihad

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...