  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Revealed: How Artificial Intelligence Killed Iran’s Chief Nuclear Scientist

Revealed: How Artificial Intelligence Killed Iran’s Chief Nuclear Scientist

Published September 19th, 2021 - 08:14 GMT
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was considered the father of Iran's nuclear program. (ATTA KENARE/AFP)

Ten months after he was killed by a sniper near Tehran, a recent report by the New York Times has revealed new details of the intelligence operation that ended Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's life last November.

Also ReadIsrael Killed Fakhrizadeh - Iran’s UN Ambassador Says Israel Killed Fakhrizadeh - Iran’s UN Ambassador Says

According to the new findings that have been concluded based on interviews by Iranian, American, and Israeli official sources, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by a satellite-controlled Mossad sniper who shot the trigger some 1,000 miles away from Fakhrizadeh.

 

The report also highlights that a disguised spy car was positioned near a spot where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh would typically drive by on his way home from work, to locate the man and provide the sniper with accurate information to help with the operation.

Moreover, the report noted that weaponry used to kill the man who is often described as the "father of the Iranian nuclear bomb" was capable of firing 600 bullets a minute. 

Also ReadIsrael Killed Fakhrizadeh - Iran’s UN Ambassador Says Why Was The 'Father of Iran's Bomb' Killed?

Fakhrizadeh was killed on Friday, 27 November 2020, only 11 months after the US killed Iran's leading military figure Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Even though Israel has never confirmed or denied news of involvement in Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's death, the NYT report cites Israeli sources that point at a main role for the Israeli Mossad in the assassination.

Tags:Mohsen FakhrizadehIranNuclear deal

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...