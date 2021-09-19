Revealed: How Artificial Intelligence Killed Iran’s Chief Nuclear Scientist

Ten months after he was killed by a sniper near Tehran, a recent report by the New York Times has revealed new details of the intelligence operation that ended Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's life last November.

According to the new findings that have been concluded based on interviews by Iranian, American, and Israeli official sources, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by a satellite-controlled Mossad sniper who shot the trigger some 1,000 miles away from Fakhrizadeh.

At first the news that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's chief nuclear scientist, had been assassinated did not surprise me. The Mossad had been after him and Iranian security knew it and had made him the most heavily guarded person in the country. https://t.co/XiC4vljLEP — Ronen Bergman (@ronenbergman) September 18, 2021

The report also highlights that a disguised spy car was positioned near a spot where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh would typically drive by on his way home from work, to locate the man and provide the sniper with accurate information to help with the operation.

Moreover, the report noted that weaponry used to kill the man who is often described as the "father of the Iranian nuclear bomb" was capable of firing 600 bullets a minute.

Israel's Mossad killed Iran’s top nuke scientist with remote-operated machine gun controlled by a command center thousands of miles away. Israeli team used AI-powered weapon built into abandoned-looking vehicle to take out Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November https://t.co/qEX4Y8B7JE pic.twitter.com/7b7MaqscX8 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) September 18, 2021

Fakhrizadeh was killed on Friday, 27 November 2020, only 11 months after the US killed Iran's leading military figure Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Even though Israel has never confirmed or denied news of involvement in Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's death, the NYT report cites Israeli sources that point at a main role for the Israeli Mossad in the assassination.