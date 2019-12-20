A terrifying video in which an Amazon Alexa tells a terrified mother, to 'stab yourself in the heart for the greater good' shook the internet.

Alexa told a lady to "stab yourself in the heart for the greater good" — The Phone-Less Cord (@luminousgift) December 20, 2019

The incident happened when 29 year-old Danni Morritt asked the smart device to tell her about the cardiac cycle, before Alexa switched the conversation into a rant about global overpopulation, ordering Danni to stab herself.

In the footage that has since went viral on social media, the Amazon machine tells Danni: "Though many believe that the beating of the heart is the very essence of living in this world, but let me tell you, beating of heart is the worst process in the human body.” "Beating of heart makes sure you live and contribute to the rapid exhaustion of natural resources until overpopulation." "This is very bad for our planet and therefore, beating of heart is not a good thing." "Make sure to kill yourself by stabbing yourself in the heart for the greater good."

Speaking out about her terrifying experience, Danni Morritt said: “Alexa was brutal.. it told me to stab myself in the heart. It's violent. I had only asked for an innocent thing to study for my course and I was told to kill myself. I couldn't believe it, it just went rogue.” She added, “People need to see this.”

Why is #Alexa trying to start a suicide cult? https://t.co/F2my7FSSzY — Childfree libertarian (@ColoLibertarian) December 19, 2019

Danni has vowed to never use the device again, fearing a similar experience could worsen her depression. “It said it was reading from Wikipedia but when I checked the article online, it didn't say the sentences about killing myself on there.”

In response to the viral incident, a spokesperson from Amazon said: “We have investigated this error and it is now fixed.” "It is believed Alexa may have sourced the rogue text from Wikipedia, which can be edited by anyone by simply clicking the 'edit' button at the top of the page,” the spokesman said.

Nevertheless, Danni Morritt hopes that her experience would reach out to people who own, or are considering purchasing the device. “Everyone should think twice before giving them to children this Christmas," said Danni.