Algerian Ministry Bans French in Official Writing

ALBAWABA - Tensions between Algeria and France continues at least on the cultural level with the latest being the issue of language.



This time its from the Algerian Ministry of Culture. Its Minister Soraya Mouloudji has instructed her colleagues in the Ministry to use Arabic instead of French as the official language of communication and correspondence in culture and the arts.

This directive is tagging at #Algeria #Culture. Anadolu reports that Algeria’s Culture and Arts Ministry joins three other ministries in the north African country to end the use of the French language in official correspondence due to increasing tensions between Algiers and Paris.



The Turkish-based news agency adds this latest move follows the Youth and Sports Ministry, Vocational Education and Training Ministry, and Labor, Employment, and Social Security Ministry which banned use of French in their official correspondence last October 2021.

According to the New Arab website the decision would take effect from 30 March and Mouloudji has ordered that Arabic replace French as the language of official correspondence as ties between Algeria and France continue to stagnate according to a statement posted to Facebook last Saturday.



With the exception of the Defense Ministry, most Algerian ministries use French in their correspondence and statements, though the country's constitution stipulates that Arabic be the first national and official language, followed by Amazigh/Berber Anadolu states.

The decision was taken in light of the last year's crisis between Algeria and France following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that were viewed by many Algerians as insulting it added.

Overall this move is being praised by the people on social for different reasons related to colonialism, control and educational improvement.

