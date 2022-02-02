Algerian Sabrina Robach to Run Macron's Electoral Campaign in Marseille

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2022 - 01:33 GMT
Sabrina Robach to run Macron's campaign
Sabrina Robach to run Macron's campaign in Marseille (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - Its about winning in the coming French presidential elections. And Emmanuel Macron wants to win badly in the 2022 presidential polls, come what may. 

He has just chosen the Algerian Sabrina Robach (@SabrinaRoubache) to run his campaign in the south of France, especially in Marseille.  

Over the years, the 45 year old professional who is acquainted with local French politics has long become friends with the Macrons, especially his wife Brigitte. Some say she has become a trusted advisor to the president which she has known since 2016 according to the French media.

Ever since the announcement that Robach would lead the Macron campaign social media platforms have been buzzing with activity about this, essentially "French-Arab" women with Algerian roots that could decide Macron's popularity at least in the south of France. 

As well as her friendship with the Macrons, Robach is seen as a "vote-puller" for much of the people in the Marseille area from north African Maghreb  descent who came to France in the 1950s and 1960s and stayed there. 


She herself is the daughter of immigrants. Her father was a bricklayer. She boasts of having great connection with the Maghreb immigrants and is thus seen as valuable to the Macron electoral campaign with the elections starting on 10 April 2022 and ending on the 24th of the same month.
 

