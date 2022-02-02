Algerian Sabrina Robach to Run Macron's Electoral Campaign in Marseille

ALBAWABA - Its about winning in the coming French presidential elections. And Emmanuel Macron wants to win badly in the 2022 presidential polls, come what may.

Présidentielle 2022 : Sabrina Roubache, les yeux et les oreilles d’Emmanuel Macron à Marseille https://t.co/J2dpxmQ8Is via @20minutes — Lionel COSTES (@COSTESLionelEr) January 31, 2022

He has just chosen the Algerian Sabrina Robach (@SabrinaRoubache) to run his campaign in the south of France, especially in Marseille.

Présidentielle : Macron s’appuie sur l’algérienne Sabrina Roubache https://t.co/r9a4zSzUl4 — الجالية الجزائرية - Djalia Dz (@DjaliaDz) February 1, 2022

Over the years, the 45 year old professional who is acquainted with local French politics has long become friends with the Macrons, especially his wife Brigitte. Some say she has become a trusted advisor to the president which she has known since 2016 according to the French media.

Ever since the announcement that Robach would lead the Macron campaign social media platforms have been buzzing with activity about this, essentially "French-Arab" women with Algerian roots that could decide Macron's popularity at least in the south of France.

Enfant d'une des cités les plus pauvres d'Europe, @SabrinaRoubache, raconte, dans « Moi la France, je la kiffe ! », son parcours ascensionnel. https://t.co/AggbW5gydf pic.twitter.com/xmEAk0KgYc — Le Point (@LePoint) January 31, 2022

As well as her friendship with the Macrons, Robach is seen as a "vote-puller" for much of the people in the Marseille area from north African Maghreb descent who came to France in the 1950s and 1960s and stayed there.

Enfant des quartiers nord de Marseille, @SabrinaRoubache, devenue conseillère régionale, revient sur son parcours dans « Moi la France, je la kiffe ! »https://t.co/pm2bEYqhhn — Le Point (@LePoint) January 26, 2022



She herself is the daughter of immigrants. Her father was a bricklayer. She boasts of having great connection with the Maghreb immigrants and is thus seen as valuable to the Macron electoral campaign with the elections starting on 10 April 2022 and ending on the 24th of the same month.

