Aljazeera's Latest Platform Is For America's Conservatives: Why Now?

An announcement made by the Qatar-funded Aljazeera network yesterday has triggered many different reactions on social media; as it revealed the network's plans to establish a new digital platform, one that speaks to the needs of America's right-wing population, the one that has been feeling "left out" since the reelection efforts of the US former President Donald Trump failed last November.

'Privately, some Al Jazeera staff expressed dismay at the launch of Rightly, wondering how it squared with the network’s previously stated commitments to giving voice to marginalized communities.'https://t.co/DBtyr4HIio — Kristian Ulrichsen (@Dr_Ulrichsen) February 23, 2021

According to the official statement published on Wednesday, the online-based platform will be generating content for "underrepresented" audiences in the US.

The platform which has been named "Rightly" will be headed by longtime Fox News figure Scott Norvell and will start with a show presented by conservative political commentator Stephen Kent today. It will also announce a number of other shows in the coming weeks.

Getting inundated with messages everywhere re: Al Jazeera's new project Rightly, a digital project for 'young American conservatives who feel left out from mainstream conservative news.'



I will be responding to the news shortly.



There is a lot to say. — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) February 23, 2021

However, the unexpected news has prompted many mixed reactions across social media, especially that Aljazeera's long legacy has been linked to it being a "progressive" voice, especially in the Middle East, in addition to it dedicating its efforts to represent marginalized and freedom-oriented liberal ideas.

Some good analysis by @fakudet on @AlJazeera and their decision to create @RightlyAj - Valid points and they make sense, more pragmatism, less emotion. https://t.co/BzpBIkBZbf — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) February 24, 2021

The 2nd dimension is strategic. Decision-makers in Doha want to reduce their exposure in the long-term to the US (far) right-wing players. Given the votes that Trump obtained, these players are going nowhere. So, Doha wants to be prepared for any eventuality in 4 years time pic.twitter.com/J7cfVRJtCl — Tarek Cherkaoui (@tarek_cher) February 24, 2021

Some social media commentators wondered if Aljazeera's new platform is meant to increase the networks' viewership, taking advantage of the "media blockade" imposed on America's right-wing following the Capitol insurrection in the early days of 2021, which resulted in silencing many conservative voices.

Moreover, The Guardian has reported a rising sense of "dismay" amongst Aljazeera's veteran journalists who are still "surprised" at the network's latest endeavor.