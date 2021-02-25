Aljazeera's Latest Platform Is For America's Conservatives: Why Now?

  1. Home
The network announced the new digital platform Rightly to give a voice for conservatives who feel left out by mainstream media. (Aljazeera)

An announcement made by the Qatar-funded Aljazeera network yesterday has triggered many different reactions on social media; as it revealed the network's plans to establish a new digital platform, one that speaks to the needs of America's right-wing population, the one that has been feeling "left out" since the reelection efforts of the US former President Donald Trump failed last November.

According to the official statement published on Wednesday, the online-based platform will be generating content for "underrepresented" audiences in the US. 

The platform which has been named "Rightly" will be headed by longtime Fox News figure Scott Norvell and will start with a show presented by conservative political commentator Stephen Kent today. It will also announce a number of other shows in the coming weeks.

However, the unexpected news has prompted many mixed reactions across social media, especially that Aljazeera's long legacy has been linked to it being a "progressive" voice, especially in the Middle East, in addition to it dedicating its efforts to represent marginalized and freedom-oriented liberal ideas.

Some social media commentators wondered if Aljazeera's new platform is meant to increase the networks' viewership, taking advantage of the "media blockade" imposed on America's right-wing following the Capitol insurrection in the early days of 2021, which resulted in silencing many conservative voices.

Moreover, The Guardian has reported a rising sense of "dismay" amongst Aljazeera's veteran journalists who are still "surprised" at the network's latest endeavor.

Al Jazeera's Critic of Qatar Could Actually be a Planned Effort to Improve Its Image; Here's an example
Double Standards or Welcoming New Era? Qatar’s Al Jazeera Mocked After Sharing Pro-Saudi Posts
Fake or Real? Saudi and Qatar Drama Explodes Over Alleged Huge Aljazeera Anchor Bonuses
