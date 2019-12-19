With All the New Reforms, Why Are Two Gay Saudi Journalists Seeking Asylum in Australia?

Two gay Saudi journalists have finally been released from immigration detention in Australia after having arrived in the country on tourist visas last October.

The two men, one of whom was working for the government's official Saudi media agency, have tried to keep their relationship on the sly for years while in the kingdom, where homosexual relationships are illegal and can lead to death penalties.

Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender in Saudi Arabia face legal and social challenges The Kingdom is one of no gay rights records in the arabic world. As homosexual activity between men and women is illegal, according to what is mentioned in the Islamic religion — Maria Maaloof (@bilarakib) December 17, 2019

The couple decided to seek refuge in Australia after receiving multiple death threats from family members who knew of their relationship through a Saudi official, according to one of the detainees.

Speaking to Time magazine, one of the men stated that he embraced the reforms happening in his country and that he never wanted to be a dissident, but recurring arrests of journalists and activists kept him alarmed.

News of the two journalists' detention prompted different support campaigns in Australia, resulting in their release and granting them bridging visas that enable them to apply for asylum.

On social media, western commentators expressed their admiration for the two men.

That’s fantastic news. All the best to them now they can be together, safe and free. — HKelly (@hkelly33) December 18, 2019

But some people questioned the authenticity of the kingdom's newly introduced reforms as they have not yet addressed any laws regarding LGBTQ matters.

Yet countries like US and UK call them "key ally." — Bugsabee (@Bugsabee) December 17, 2019

Funny how they are on the UN’s Human Rights Commison 😂 That’s really all you need to know about the UN. — Ryan Wiliam (@Hercrw) December 17, 2019

Several Arab social media users came in defense of Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, stressing that the laws followed by the kingdom are in line with Islamic Sharia which prohibits homosexual relationships.

This confirms that Saudi Arabia does not torture and kill them as some media promotes, but homosexuality is clearly prohibited in the Kingdom by virtue of the law and the provisions of Islam. — Ahmad Shantaf 🇱🇧 (@A_Y_Shantaf) December 17, 2019

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a man who calls for peace, supports stability, seeks construction and development, calls for development and modernization, and works to strengthen international relations and serve the common interests that benefit the whole world. — Jinane Ch (@JinaneMorocco) December 17, 2019

Saudi Arabia's crown prince is widely regarded as the driving force behind the country's more relaxed regulations but there are still doubts about the kingdom's human rights practices.