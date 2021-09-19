All Smiles: MBS, Qatari Emir, UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoon Open a 'New Chapter' in The Red Sea

  1. Home
Published September 19th, 2021 - 08:23 GMT
(From Left) Sheikh Tamim, MBS, Tahnoon bin Zayed (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA – All smiles! Gulf problems! What Gulf problems? It’s all cordial and above board – the Arab Gulf house is all in order again.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE’s National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed met in a resort, Friday, at the Red Sea to increase Gulf cooperation and cement new relations despite the strains in regional politics. 

Much social media noise is being made of the meeting with encouraging comments both in Arabic and English on the meeting. Very little was officially provided on the venue but pictures testify better than words from the photos shown of heartful laughter and excitement.

The meeting was said to be very friendly and brotherly and registers new relations between all of the Gulf countries with new aspects of cooperation. On 5 January 2021 the Ula Declaration signed in Saudi Arabia lifted the siege embargo imposed by Riyadh, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt on Qatar. The land, air, and sea siege and was slammed on 5 June 2017 on Doha for different 'irritations' and policy differences.

From the pictures shown this is all water under the bridge now with the Saudi Crown Prince seeking to mend any strained ties that may have existed before and establish a new course for Gulf cooperation.

Social media comments varied. Commenting on the photo one says there is much harmony. Another says it is quite heartening to see the leaders smile and hopes “something will surface out of this soon", and another calls them “buddies”.

 

