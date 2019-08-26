As Amazon Rainforest Burns, Indigenous Women Protest Against Bolsonaro Policies

The Amazon is cared for by over a million Indigenous people and at least 100 tribes, more than anywhere else in the world. The rainforest was in danger long before the fires emerged three weeks ago, as Indigenous communities in Brazil have been struggling with illegal mining, logging, and the loss of protected status for indigenous lands.

Indigenous Amazonian chieftains warned the world about Bolsonaro. The right-wing authoritarian known as the ‘Trump of the Tropics’ took Brazil’s presidential office in July. And now the Amazon is on fire.

Scientists say the fires in the Amazon are human made, and many claim fires were ultimately spawned by Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s anti-Indigenous agenda.

Indigenous women in Brazil are out here leading the protests against Bolsonaro and his reign of environmental and anti-Indigenous terror. You NEED to listen to them and follow their lead to help save the Amazon. pic.twitter.com/ZdvLgzMrRB — nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) August 24, 2019

Indigenous people are protesting for their Constitutional Right to electricity, healthcare and education. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro was spotted enjoying a comedy club outing as Amazon fires rage on.

In the meantime, thousands of people marched in São Paulo to pressure the Brazilian government to do something about the burning Amazon Rainforest. Thousands of people filled the streets to pressure the Brazilian government to fight the forest fires that are ravaging the Amazon Rainforest, often called the “lungs of the planet.”