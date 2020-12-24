'America Is Closer Than Ever to Striking Iran'; Experts Warn

Even though outgoing US Presidents usually tend to refrain from making major policy decisions between November and January in which they are expected to leave the White House, Donald Trump seems to be a rare exception. Analysts are warning he might consider a major military action against Iran in the coming days.

Make no mistake: Trump has already moved B52s, submarines, and other military assets to the Persian Gulf.



He is planning to start a war with Iran on bogus charges in order to prevent Biden from taking office.



Iran is not the real target. American democracy is. https://t.co/XQY8HewBdr — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) December 23, 2020

Over the past few days, many political analysts have been warning the outgoing US President could order military action against Iran or its interests in Iraq before leaving the White House in less than 30 days.

Most speculations are based on the fact that Trump is gearing up for a future election campaign in 2024, especially after he has had a hard time accepting his latest political defeat to president-elect Joe Biden last November. This means he might consider a pivotal event he can refer to in his future campaign. A recent threat Trump expressed on Twitter has intensified the experts' warnings.

Basically Trump is saying he's gonna start a war to attempt to stay in power. Read between the lines and call out his obvious crap please. https://t.co/E1EYIVWV3L — Antonio Serrata (@tonyserrata) December 24, 2020

Last night, the US President posted photos of a number of rockets he said were manufactured in Iran and targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad. In his online thread, Trump warned Iran saying they should "think it over" before threatening Americans and US interests in Iraq.

...Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

According to many sources, Trump's decision to fire the former secretary of defense Mark Esper has been linked to Esper's opposition to military action against Iran following the November 2020 elections. This suggests Trump could be fully convinced of his need for such a move before leaving the White House.

Additionally, some online comments fear Trump might want to start a national emergency that can keep him in power for as long as possible, before 20th January. Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the US on that date.

Gee - why would they do this? Could it have to do with plans for a war with Iran or Venezuela and a delusional belief a state of emergency to block the inauguration will keep Trump in office? https://t.co/dTZ3osnKQk — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) December 18, 2020

Some also noted last December witnessed similar attacks launched by Iraqi militias backed by Iran against the US Embassy in Baghdad, which led to a US strike that resulted in the assassination of Iran's strongest military man; Qasem Soleimani on 3rd January near Baghdad.

Worth recalling that it was almost a year ago (December 27th, 2019) that an Iranian-militia controlled rocket strike on an Iraqi base killed American contractor Nawres Hamid, triggering a series of events which led to the Qassem Soleimani strike. https://t.co/bBCzurLJRC — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) December 23, 2020

Last month, Iran mourned its most-prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in a remote-controlled device near Tehran, to which Iran pledged revenge after accusing Israel of the attack.