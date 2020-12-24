  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'America Is Closer Than Ever to Striking Iran', Experts Warn

'America Is Closer Than Ever to Striking Iran', Experts Warn

Published December 24th, 2020 - 09:05 GMT
'America Is Closer Than Ever to Striking Iran'; Experts Warn
Some online comments feared that Trump might want to start a national emergency that can keep him in power for as long as possible. (Shutterstock: selivanoff1986)

Even though outgoing US Presidents usually tend to refrain from making major policy decisions between November and January in which they are expected to leave the White House, Donald Trump seems to be a rare exception. Analysts are warning he might consider a major military action against Iran in the coming days.

Over the past few days, many political analysts have been warning the outgoing US President could order military action against Iran or its interests in Iraq before leaving the White House in less than 30 days.

Most speculations are based on the fact that Trump is gearing up for a future election campaign in 2024, especially after he has had a hard time accepting his latest political defeat to president-elect Joe Biden last November. This means he might consider a pivotal event he can refer to in his future campaign. A recent threat Trump expressed on Twitter has intensified the experts' warnings.

Last night, the US President posted photos of a number of rockets he said were manufactured in Iran and targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad. In his online thread, Trump warned Iran saying they should "think it over" before threatening Americans and US interests in Iraq. 

According to many sources, Trump's decision to fire the former secretary of defense Mark Esper has been linked to Esper's opposition to military action against Iran following the November 2020 elections. This suggests Trump could be fully convinced of his need for such a move before leaving the White House.

Additionally, some online comments fear Trump might want to start a national emergency that can keep him in power for as long as possible, before 20th January. Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the US on that date.

Some also noted last December witnessed similar attacks launched by Iraqi militias backed by Iran against the US Embassy in Baghdad, which led to a US strike that resulted in the assassination of Iran's strongest military man; Qasem Soleimani on 3rd January near Baghdad. 

Last month, Iran mourned its most-prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in a remote-controlled device near Tehran, to which Iran pledged revenge after accusing Israel of the attack.

Sabotaging Biden's Foreign Policy Plans? Future Iran Deal Challenged by 'a Flood' of Sanctions
Al-Jazeera Under Fire for Podcast Praising Slain Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...