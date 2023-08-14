Americans compare Biden's aid to Hawaii with Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Days after wildfires destroyed massive acres of Hawaii, Americans have lashed out at U.S. President Joe Biden for his low aid to Maui compared to aid packages he sends to Ukraine.

In multiple posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, activists blasted Biden for his slow assistance in sending aid to doomed Hawaii compared to the "generous" aid the US has made to Ukraine after the Russian invasion in 2022.

A video was shared by a social media user showing how is life in Ukraine despite the Russian war, however, another footage was highlighting the aftermath of the massive fire in Hawaii resulting in the destruction of a huge space.

Another person wrote: "Look how Russia left Ukraine. Oh wait, this is how the US left Maui. Meanwhile, Biden is on the beach asking for another $24 billion for Ukraine."

Americans are saying that Biden has sent aid to Ukraine triple what he is offering for Hawaii.

Four days ago, Biden announced expanding US aid to Hawaii after deadly wildfires killed at least 36 people.

The US president said during remarks in Utah: "Anyone who's lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately."

He further noted: "Our prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers. Every asset we have will be available to them."