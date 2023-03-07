Amnesty International compares women in US with Afghanistan, Iran

ALBAWABA - Amnesty International was rebuked for comparing women in the United States with ones in Afghanistan and Iran.

At the beginning of the video, shared on its official Twitter page on Tuesday, a woman says: "Women will be silent no more."

Then, short clips highlighting "#MeToo" protests and rallies calling for women's rights from across the world were showcased.

Is the situation of American women comparable to Iran and Afghanistan? another joke



If you don't have good words or good news for the women of Iran and Afghanistan in this situation, please don't speak#MahsaAmini‌ #IRGCterrorists‌ #Woman_life_freedom https://t.co/aay7I0KUS0 — پوشکین (@poshkinam) March 7, 2023

Amnesty International wrote a caption: "Stand up for women in Afghanistan. Stand up for women in Colombia. Stand up for women in the U.S., Stand up for women in Iran. Stand up for women, everywhere."

However, some social media users and activists rebuked the human rights organization for comparing the situation of women in the U.S. with those who live in Iran and Afghanistan.

A person commented: "If you don't have good words or good news for the women of Iran and Afghanistan in this situation, please don't speak."

Another said: "How about women in Ukraine?"

Stand up for women in the U.S? Lol what https://t.co/t45YHMbp58 — ali (@alisaleh682) March 7, 2023

About Amnesty International

Amnesty International, known also as AI, is an international non-governmental organization focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom with over 10 million members and supporters around the world.

Its main mission is to campaign for "a world in which every person enjoys all of the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments."

Amnesty International gained a Nobel Peace Prize in 1977.