Before and After War Zelensky Photos Say it All!

Published April 6th, 2022 - 08:38 GMT
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's president before and after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Twitter)

Two photos were widely shared on social media platforms showing the difference between the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's facial expressions before and after the start of the Russian invasion of his country.

Both photos were taken by the Ukrainian president's personal photographer. The first one was captured on the 23rd of February, the last day before the war, and the second one was taken in Bucha on April 4th, 41 days after the start of the war.

"War leaves its marks in faces. Even in faces of those, who seem unharmed," people commented as they were shocked to see how the president's face changed so much in such a short time. How much did he grow in less than two months? people sadly added.

On the other hand, others have shared other clips of Zelensky who was seen smiling on the same day in Bucha city and wrote: "And this is also a picture of (Z)elenskyy in Bucha the very same day! Is that a smirk or a smile, not sure."

The Ukrainian President paid a visit to Bucha following the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the country leaving hundreds of dead bodies behind. According to Ukraine's FM, the situation in Bucha is very bad. However, it's even much worse in Mariupol.

The UN reports suggested that over 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 were injured since the start of the Russian war on February 24th adding that the real numbers are likely to be much higher.

Furthermore, over 4.21 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries so far and the number is expected to increase, while millions of others are internally displaced, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

