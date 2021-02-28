The Andrew Cuomo Scandal: Two Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct in Office

In a Medium article, she wrote and published to the public last Wednesday, a former aide to the office of New York Governor has disclosed that the current Governor has sexually harassed her during the fall of 2017.

Hey @jaketapper has anyone interviewed #LindseyBoylan on @CNN - if Andrew ‘let them die’ Cuomo was a Republican and was accused of sexual harassment like he has - his accuser would be on tv 24/7 What happened to #believeallwomen @Alyssa_Milano #MeToo @MSNBC @AliVelshi https://t.co/em3G4kdibc — Sal (@SundevilSal) February 27, 2021

In the article, Lindsey Boylan explains that the long-serving NY Governor had not only sexually harassed her and other female colleagues, but also "created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected," accusing the son of the former NY Govornver Mario Matthew Cuomo of "inappropriate behavior."

Boylan describes a number of incidents in which Cuomo has made her feel uncomfortable by having told her boss that "the governor had a crush on her," which she knew could jeopardize her career. Boylan also included screenshots of email and text messages she had received over the years during which she worked at Cuomo's office, in an attempt to prove her claims.

Andrew Cuomo is a coward who has abused his position of power. Abuse feeds in the dark. Bravery is one heck of a floodlight. — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 28, 2021

Concluding her message, the former aide explained that her decision to speak up about the abuse she endured stems from her belief that such behaviors must stop.

Encouraged by Boylan's, Charlotte Bennett has also come forward speaking up against Cuomo's sexual misconduct, by being featured in an article in the New York Times.

#BREAKING: Tonight I issued a statement regarding assertions of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo.



As a New Yorker, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign. pic.twitter.com/2aKiN8CIkR — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) February 28, 2021

According to the New York Post, five female Republican senators and the head of the state Republican Party called on Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the claims pushed against Governor Cuomo.