The Andrew Cuomo Scandal: Two Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct in Office

Published February 28th, 2021 - 09:34 GMT
Cuomo has been governor of New York for 10 years, following in the steps of his father Mario Matthew Cuomo. (Shutterstock: @lev radin)

In a Medium article, she wrote and published to the public last Wednesday, a former aide to the office of New York Governor has disclosed that the current Governor has sexually harassed her during the fall of 2017.

In the article, Lindsey Boylan explains that the long-serving NY Governor had not only sexually harassed her and other female colleagues, but also "created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected," accusing the son of the former NY Govornver Mario Matthew Cuomo of "inappropriate behavior."

Boylan describes a number of incidents in which Cuomo has made her feel uncomfortable by having told her boss that "the governor had a crush on her," which she knew could jeopardize her career. Boylan also included screenshots of email and text messages she had received over the years during which she worked at Cuomo's office, in an attempt to prove her claims.

Concluding her message, the former aide explained that her decision to speak up about the abuse she endured stems from her belief that such behaviors must stop.

Encouraged by Boylan's, Charlotte Bennett has also come forward speaking up against Cuomo's sexual misconduct, by being featured in an article in the New York Times.

According to the New York Post, five female Republican senators and the head of the state Republican Party called on Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the claims pushed against Governor Cuomo. 

