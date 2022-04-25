Anger Mounting in Lebanon: Sinking Immigrant Boat Kills a Over Dozen People

On Saturday evening, Lebanese people once again heard about a new tragedy hitting their country, as the Lebanese Red Cross reported receiving help calls from a sinking immigrant boat only a few miles off the shore of Tripoli, to the north of the country.

The boat was carrying around 60 people including families and children, who were aiming to land in Cyprus before heading to European shores, escaping their country's grim reality in recent years.

The Lebanese people suffered all kinds of miseries, from famine to wars,



BUT they never reached the level of desperation to risk their lives and children lives in migrant boats, as they did during the Aounist/Hezbollah mandate!!!#زوارق_الموت #طرابلس pic.twitter.com/WJpTfLQPRH — Ric (@Ricardos_Zahle) April 23, 2022

However, the boat quickly started losing balance and sank into the Mediterranean sea, with rescue teams rushing to the spot near the Tripoli Port and successfully saved 45 individuals.

Eight life-less bodies were recovered soon after, including an 18-month-old baby.

The people of #Tripoli which has the highest poverty rate in #Lebanon have chosen to undertake a perilous journey across the ocean only to flee from our narcissistic crooked politicians but death was closer to them than the shore. May the victims Rest In Peace 🇱🇧 #طرابلس pic.twitter.com/SjTLfI71qZ — Elena Chedid (@ElenaChedid) April 24, 2022

In response to the news, many Lebanese people took to social media to express anger at their government, blaming its mismanagement of the country for causing the severe economic crises experienced in Lebanon since October 2019.

Families of victims who gathered by the Tripoli Port also clashed with the police that accompanied Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar from holding a press conference in the place, while tens of young men destroyed a military medical center in the city.

The photo reads: "Lebanese President Michel Aoun's statement: If they don't like it here, they can immigrate".

Former Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri tweeted his demand for a "full investigation" into the case, a request doubted by many Lebanon online users who pointed out the government's inability to carry out an investigation into the horrific Beirut blast that hit the Lebanese capital in August 2020, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands of others.