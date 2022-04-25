  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Anger Mounting in Lebanon: Sinking Immigrant Boat Kills a Over Dozen People

Anger Mounting in Lebanon: Sinking Immigrant Boat Kills a Over Dozen People

Published April 25th, 2022 - 07:09 GMT
lebanese immigrant boat
People gather at the entrance of the morgue of a hospital in Tripoli, as others carry the body of one of the people who died when their boat capsized a day earlier off the coast of the northern Lebanese city. (Photo by Ibrahim Chalhoub / AFP)

On Saturday evening, Lebanese people once again heard about a new tragedy hitting their country, as the Lebanese Red Cross reported receiving help calls from a sinking immigrant boat only a few miles off the shore of Tripoli, to the north of the country.

The boat was carrying around 60 people including families and children, who were aiming to land in Cyprus before heading to European shores, escaping their country's grim reality in recent years.

However, the boat quickly started losing balance and sank into the Mediterranean sea, with rescue teams rushing to the spot near the Tripoli Port and successfully saved 45 individuals. 

Eight life-less bodies were recovered soon after, including an 18-month-old baby.

In response to the news, many Lebanese people took to social media to express anger at their government, blaming its mismanagement of the country for causing the severe economic crises experienced in Lebanon since October 2019.

Families of victims who gathered by the Tripoli Port also clashed with the police that accompanied Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar from holding a press conference in the place, while tens of young men destroyed a military medical center in the city.

The photo reads: "Lebanese President Michel Aoun's statement: If they don't like it here, they can immigrate".

Former Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri tweeted his demand for a "full investigation" into the case, a request doubted by many Lebanon online users who pointed out the government's inability to carry out an investigation into the horrific Beirut blast that hit the Lebanese capital in August 2020, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands of others. 

Tags:LebanonImmigrationTripoliBeirutMichel AounSaad HaririHector HajjarCyprus

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...