Animal activists celebrate 'world donkey day'

ALBAWABA - On May 8 of every year, the world celebrates World Donkey Day. An international day allocated to enhance knowledge regarding the importance of donkeys, and to learn about the "services" they provide to humans.

A scientist specializing in animals launched the idea of celebrating World Donkey Day on Facebook by creating a discussion group about this animal, back in 2018.

It's #WorldDonkeyDay!



Donkeys play an important social and cultural role in many countries, supporting livelihoods through transport and traction. We encourage our members to implement international standards to protect donkeys and safeguard the livelihoods that depend on them. pic.twitter.com/xZtKxfGVxH — World Organisation for Animal Health (@WOAH) May 8, 2023

According to the scientist, the donkey is an industrious animal, "Its contributions to the development of mankind have not been recognized, as it has rendered enormous service to man for many years and helped flourish regions with harsh climates."

World Donkey Day is considered one of the controversial occasions. There are those who support this day, and there are those who find it a comic day.

Did you know that today is World Donkey Day!



World Donkey Day is celebrated on May 8 every year. It is a day dedicated to recognizing the donkey and bringing attention to their many amazing characteristics.#worlddonkeyday 😀 pic.twitter.com/eDmCdnWELv — Matlock Farm Park (@MatlockFarmPark) May 8, 2023

According to animal experts, the donkey is considered one of the smartest animals, as it is sufficient for him to walk on the road only once to keep it in mind throughout its life.

Donkeys are clean

It is said that donkeys love to clean each other, do not eat unhealthy food and refuse to drink dirty water.

There are many forms of celebration on World Donkey Day from one country to another, with the aim of supporting the donkey and providing the donation money it needs. Other forms of celebrations might include holding competitions and parties for it.

Kenya celebrates it for two weeks

Kenyan people celebrate this day for two weeks in May. In Kenya, donkeys form the center of the economy.

Mexico chooses most beautiful donkey

In Mexico, this day is celebrated by holding distinguished competitions for this animal and choosing the most beautiful donkey from among the group of donkeys advanced for these competitions.

44 million donkeys live between us

The world is home to more than 44 million donkeys, they come in all shapes and sizes and there are more than 186 breeds.